LACONIA — The Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation held their Annual Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 20. President, Lori Fasshauer, shared her comments on the accomplishments of the Foundation over the past year in the LRSF Year End Newsletter, which was sent to all the Foundation supporters. In the letter she said: “My first year as president has been so rewarding. We awarded 25 scholarships to 295 local students to assist them in the continuation of their education. All this through the generosity of 276 donors. Scholarship awards this year totaled over $467,000. Additionally, we were the recipients of 11 new funds, some ongoing and a few one-time. Unfortunately, we were unable to hold our Annual Community Spelling Bee, however, we did send out an Appeal letter to both our Bee and LRSF donors and the response was wonderful! We are so appreciative the continued support that we receive from the community. During such difficult times, the response of the people and businesses in this community was amazing and humbling! This year the Foundation also tried something new and hosted 1st Annual Community Pumpkin Figure Contest, which generated a lot of interest and really awesome creations! We are hoping to repeat this again next year.”
Also at the meeting, President Fasshauer, led the Board in saying farewell to two board members: Donna Hennessey and Kevin Dunleavy. Fasshauer extended sincere appreciation, on behalf of the Foundation, to both individuals. They will be stepping down this year after completing a 9-year term limit.
Lori Fasshauer continued the meeting recognizing the newly elected board members: Colleen Cass and Semi Shin-Kenison.
LRSF Executive Director, Karen Switzer added “Despite the restrictions of COVID, we are already planning an outstanding 2021 to follow up our success from the past. Scholarship applications for 2021 are now available online through our website: www.lrscholarship.org with an application deadline of Monday, April 1, 2021. The Annalee Thorndike Art Competition committee is working and tentatively planning for their annual art show in April. We hope to hold the exhibit this year by the Gilford Public Library in whatever format is possible. Our Donors’ Day event has been set for the week of May 19th. How the we will proceed with holding Donors Day event is not yet clear due to the continued impact of the COVID virus. We have begun planning for our 20th Annual Community Spelling Bee, tentatively scheduled for late October at Laconia High School; and due to the favorable response to our 1st Annual Pumpkin Figure Contest, we intend to hold the 2nd Annual Pumpkin Figure Contest in October as well. All of this would not be possible without the support of our donors, benefactors and the people, businesses and service organizations that make up our wonderful Lakes Region Community.”
Assistant Director, Amanda Dudek continued Switzer’s remarks on scholarship applications. She added: “Any additional application information or questions may be answered by contacting us either by email scholarship@lrscholarship.org or by calling the office at 603-527-3533. She wanted to let the public know that LRSF also has a number of specially designated scholarships listed on our site. These are available through an additional application process that can be downloaded from our website. One of these exceptions is the Annalee Thorndike Art Competition, which Karen mentioned as well as a few other exceptional scholarship opportunities: The John F. Mullen Memorial Essay Competition, the Leonard A. and Ruth A. Stockwell Essay Competition and the Klaus Biemann Science Essay Competition. Please check our website for the specific requirements to qualify for these awards as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.