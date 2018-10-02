MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission's Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 1-4 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center at 1 Circle Drive. The purpose of the meeting is to review and evaluate four grant applications for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program, known as TAP. Most of the meeting will be devoted to reviewing the grant proposals for four Lakes Region municipalities: Ashland, Belmont, Franklin, and Plymouth.
The TAC, the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s technical advisory committee on transportation, will score and rank these proposed projects. Projects will then be evaluated on a statewide basis in November. Two years ago, New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation awarded 12 TAP grant projects throughout the state, including here in the Lakes Region with the Ashland Main Street sidewalk project.
TAP is a federally-funded program and eligible projects include construction, planning, and design of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized uses; construction, planning and design of infrastructure that will provide safe routes for non-drivers, Safe Route to School infrastructure, and conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized users.
The LRPC TAC encourages all members of the public who are concerned about any aspect of transportation to attend and provide input. For additional information about this meeting, call the LRPC at 603-279-5337.
