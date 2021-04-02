LACONIA — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, April 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.
TAC members will hear presentations from five Lakes Region municipalities that have applied to the NH Department of Transportation for funding via the Transportation Alternatives Program. TAC members will prioritize the five applications based on criteria established for the federally funded program. Criteria include safety, project connectivity, and potential for success. Eligible projects include trails, sidewalks, traffic calming techniques, and other non-motorized forms of transportation.
Successful project proposals will be selected by the NH Department of Transportation. Project costs must be a minimum of $400,000, with a maximum cost of $1,250,000. The federal share of funding will be 80 percent of project costs. Municipalities will be responsible for 20 percent of project costs.
The public is welcome to attend the TAC meeting.
There are two ways for the public to access the meeting: Online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84008643115 or by telephone at 1-929-205-6099 and enter Zoom Meeting ID 840 0864 3115. These instructions are also provided on the LRPC website at www.LakesRPC.org.
Anyone who has trouble accessing the meeting can call 603-279-5334 or email admin@lakesrpc.org for assistance.
The LRPC TAC encourages all members of the public who are interested in any aspect of transportation to provide input during the meeting. For additional information about this meeting, please contact the LRPC at 279-5334.
