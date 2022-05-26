MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, June 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St. The meeting is open to the public, and those who prefer to attend remotely are invited to do so by contacting LRPC prior to the meeting at sslack@lakesrpc.org and a link to the online meeting will be provided.
Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), vice chair of the House Public Works and Highways Committee, will discuss issues related to Route 153, a state highway in the eastern portion of the Lakes Region connecting Conway with Wakefield and southern New Hampshire.
The TAC will also begin discussions on developing Lakes Region priorities for transportation project proposals to include in the state’s 2025-2034 10 Year Transportation Improvement Plan.
Members of the public who are interested in any aspect of transportation are welcome to provide input. For additional information, please contact the LRPC at 279-8171.
