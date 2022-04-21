MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, May 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St. The meeting is open to the public, and those who prefer to attend remotely are invited to do so by contacting LRPC prior to the meeting at sslack@lakesrpc.org and a link to the online meeting will be provided.
Leigh Levine, planning and development manager of the New Hampshire Division Office of the Federal Highway Administration will discuss many of the transportation grant funding opportunities included in the recently enacted $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act.
The LRPC TAC is made up of representatives of the 30 municipalities that are members of the Lakes Region Planning Commission. Members of the public who are interested in any aspect of transportation are welcome to provide input. For additional information, contact the LRPC at 603-279-8171.
