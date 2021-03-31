LACONIA — This year, April is Oscar month, and as always, LRPA After Dark wants to celebrate achievements in film. But what about when Hollywood fails to recognize great movies, including some that go on to be considered classics? It turns out that many fine films get passed over during awards season. This month, Lakes Region Public Access Television will screen movies “overlooked by the Oscars,” featuring wonderful films and spectacular performances that never won anything. First up this weekend, April 2 & 3, is 1937’s delightful screwball comedy Nothing Sacred, starring Carole Lombard and Frederic March.
You can’t find television like this it anywhere but LRPA TV, Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Join the live stream at lrpa.org/watch-us-live/ to catch all the fun.
