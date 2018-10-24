LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television has been screening films throughout October, each Friday and Saturday night at 10:30 p.m., for LRPA After Dark’s third annual “Shocktoberfest." This weekend, Oct. 26-27, closes out the month with a cult classic from 1968, "Spider Baby," starring Lon Chaney Jr., Carol Ohmart, Beverly Washburn, Jill Banner, Sid Haig, and Quinn Redeker.
Director Jack Hill, a protege of filmmaker Roger Corman and a UCLA film school classmate of Francis Ford Coppola, shot the film in a mere 12 days, for $65,000, in 1964. The film then sat unreleased for nearly four years, due to bankruptcy and distribution problems, and eventually was released to drive-in theaters.
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Watch live by visiting www.lrpa.org.
