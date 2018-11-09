THIS WEEKEND’S LRPA AFTER DARK FEATURE:
1951’s “AT WAR WITH THE ARMY”
LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will show 'At War With the Army' at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night Nov. 10 during LRPA After Dark.
This 1951 musical comedy stars Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. The two made 16 movies together over the span of their careers. 'At War With the Army' was their third movie, but the first time they starred in a film.
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Stream live by visiting www.lrpa.org.
