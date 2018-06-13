Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.