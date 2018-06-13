LACONIA — The classic 1947 Academy Award-nominated comedy “Life With Father,” starring William Powell and Irene Dunne will be Lakes Region Public Access Television's "LRPA After Dark" feature at 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night.
“Life With Father” is the story of turn-of-the-century stockbroker Clarence Day (Powell), a no-nonsense businessman who runs his Madison Avenue home with the same efficiency as he runs his Wall Street office. Day’s numerous rules and domestic eccentricities make keeping hired help nearly impossible, but his mild tempered and wily wife Vinnie (Dunne) manages to keep their home together. Clarence and Vinnie have four red-headed sons who are beginning to spread their wings in the areas of school, work and love – and their antics threaten to turn Day’s neatly ordered life upside down in the process. Along the way, we are introduced to Vinnie’s cousin Cora (Zazu Pitts) and her young, beautiful companion Mary (a young Elizabeth Taylor), who, in Day’s opinion, disrupt the household with their visit.
Warner Brothers cast two very popular actors, Powell and Dunne, as the leads, and filled out the supporting cast with stellar character actors (Zazu Pitts and Edmund Gwenn) as well as those whose stars would soon be on the rise, including the very young Elizabeth Taylor, and Martin Milner, who would go on to a successful television career on the shows “Route 66” and “Adam-12.”
Non-subscribers can view the broadcast by logging into LRPA's live stream at www.lrpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.