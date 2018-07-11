LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television's "LRPA After Dark" continues its cinematic salute to the fabulous '50s with the rarely seen 1953 British noir-ish crime drama "The Limping Man" starring Lloyd Bridges, Moira Lister and Alan Wheatley. It will be broadcast at 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14.
This film was directed by American screenwriter and author Cy Endfield under the pseudonym of “Charles de Lautour.” Endfield was an associate of Orson Welles and worked with him at Mercury Productions. In 1951, Endfield was named as a Communist by the House Un-American Activities Committee. After being blacklisted in Hollywood, Endfield moved to Britain and continued to work on films, many of which were noir-ish in nature. His most famous film may be the 1964 British war saga “Zulu.”
Of “The Limping Man,” a reviewer wrote: “This film has more twists and turns than a roller coaster — and you’ll love every minute of it!”
Non-subscribers can view the broadcast by logging into LRPA's live stream www.lrpa.org.
