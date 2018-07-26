LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will wrap up its salute to the Fabulous Fifties with a presentation of Roger Corman’s classic 1957 science fantasy gem "Attack of the Crab Monsters," starring Richard Garland, Pamela Duncan and Russell Johnson (best known as The Professor from TV’s Gilligan’s Island). It will air Friday and Saturday night, July 27 and 28, at 10:30 p.m.
As the film opens, a team of scientists lands on a small Pacific island to study the effects of nuclear radiation on sea life. "Attack of the Crab Monsters" is a cult classic. Who can resist? Grab your popcorn and meet after dark for this schlocky goodness from our cinematic past.
Non-subscribers can view the broadcast by logging into LRPA's Live Stream at www.lrpa.org.
