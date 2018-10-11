LACONIA — LRPA After Dark’s Third Annual “Shocktoberfest,” a scary celebration of vintage horror films, continues this weekend with a horror double-feature at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
First up is the 1953 short “The Tell-Tale Heart,” an animated adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story, chillingly narrated by James Mason. It received an Oscar nomination for 1953’s Best Animated Short Film. In 1994, the film was selected as #24 of the 50 Greatest Cartoons.
Next, it will be 1959’s black comedy classic “A Bucket of Blood,” directed by Roger Corman and starring Dick Miller, Barboura Morris and Antony Carbone. Walter Paisley (Miller) is a busboy at San Francisco’s Yellow Door Café, the hangout for a crowd of beatnik poets, artists and musicians. It also attracts a pair of undercover police officers, looking to make a drug bust. Walter is naive and talentless, but is filled with blind admiration for this group and wants desperately to belong. He particularly wants to impress Carla (Morris), an artist for whom he’s developed an unrequited crush. No one, including Carla, thinks he has any creative gift. They treat him with open disdain, but that doesn’t change Walter’s mind. One night, he goes home and works on a sculpture, only to be frustrated with his lack of success. He accidentally kills his landlady’s cat, which, after he recovers from his shock and disgust, gives him a morbidly wicked idea. The next day, he brings his newest work of art into the café: an incredibly lifelike sculpture of a cat. Leonard De Santis (Carbone), the café’s owner, proudly displays this piece of art, which earns Walter the respect and praise that he was so eager to receive. One night, after receiving a suspicious gift from an admirer, an undercover detective follows Walter home, with tragic results. What’s an up-and-coming artist to do?
“A Bucket of Blood” is one of director Roger Corman’s most beloved movies, and has rightly earned its place among classic B horror films. Not only does it satirize the sometimes stuffy, pretentious world of art, it also has been hailed as Corman’s sly commentary on Hollywood. He made this movie in five days on an almost non-existent budget. Many critics, especially those in Europe, hailed the film as a marvel, and began to recognize Corman as a truly important filmmaker. The irony is delicious, and so are the high-camp horror hijinks.
Next week's feature will be 1968’s zombie classic “Night of the Living Dead,” and "Shocktoberfest" wraps up with 1964’s “Spider Baby” on Oct. 26 and 27.
Non-subscriber can view the programs by logging into LRPA's Live Stream at www.lrpa.org.
