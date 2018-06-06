LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television will air 1971’s “Evel Knievel,” starring George Hamilton, at 10:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night, June 8 and 9, just in time for Motorcycle Week.
“Evel Knievel” is a somewhat satiric but good-natured biography of Bobby “Evel” Knievel (Hamilton), famed motorcycle daredevil and self-proclaimed “last American gladiator.” As the film opens, Knievel is at California’s Ontario Motor Speedway, preparing for his next big stunt: jumping his bike over 19 automobiles. Knievel begins to reflect on his life and memories, and so the story is told in flashback. We see Knievel as a young boy, attending his first daredevil show, with tragic results; we see Knievel as a young man, full of ego and wild charm; and we see him in the present day, facing greater stunts and crazy challenges.
“Evel Knievel” is one of several biopics of the late, great stunt rider, but for many of his fans, this one is the very best. Don Druker of The Chicago Reader summed it up by writing, “George Hamilton’s performance as the amiable megalomaniac is an affectionate portrait of a truly crazy man, rounded out with casual, throwaway humor.” What better way to end Motorcycle Week? Non-subscribers can view the broadcast by logging into LRPA's Livestream at Livestream.com/lrpatv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.