LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television After Dark’s third annual Shocktoberfest continues this weekend with “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) on Oct. 19 and 20.
Throughout October, LRPA TV will be screening vintage horror films at 10:30 p.m.
“Night of the Living Dead” was directed by George A. Romero, and stars Judith O’Dea and Duane Jones. The film was shot in 30 days for less than $115,000.
The last Shocktoberfest feature will be the 1964 film “Spider Baby” on Oct. 26-27.
LRPA TV is on Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Livestream and learn more at www.lrpa.org.
