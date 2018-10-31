LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television's After Dark this weekend will feature 1937’s 'A Star Is Born,' starring Janet Gaynor and Frederic March. The film will screen at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 2-3.
'A Star Is Born' is a tale about the human toll of celebrity, fame and fortune. The film’s storyline has been adapted four times, in 1937, 1954’s adaptation starring Judy Garland and James Mason, again in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, and 2018’s iteration starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Names and details change from one version to the next, but the plot of 'A Star Is Born' remains the same – a young, gifted female performer meets and falls in love with an older, male star, his career fading due to substance abuse. He recognizes her talent and helps her achieve her goals, only to see his own career fall as hers rises to the top. Soon, self-destruction, jealousy and humiliation interfere with their relationship.
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Visit www.lrpa.org to stream live.
