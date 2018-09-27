LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access After Dark wraps up "Silent September" this weekend with screenings of “Suspense” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” on Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 28 and 29, at 10:30 p.m.
The first film, “Suspense” (1913), is a 10-minute short written and directed by Lois Weber, recognized as one of America’s first female directors.
Released in 1920, “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” will follow. The film stars John Barrymore and Martha Mansfield.
In October, LRPA will present its Third Annual "Shocktober" Filmfest, featuring “The Last Man on Earth” (1964) on Oct. 5 and 6; “The Tell-Tale Heart” (1953) and “A Bucket of Blood” (1959) on Oct. 12 and 13; “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) on Oct. 19 and 20; and “Spider Baby” (1964) on Oct. 26 and 27.
LRPA TV is Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. A live stream is available by visiting www.lrpa.org.
