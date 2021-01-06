LACONIA—Join Lakes Region Public Access Television at 10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night (Jan. 8 & 9) for their LRPA After Dark presentation of 1952’s adventurous melodrama "The Snows of Kilimanjaro," starring Gregory Peck, Susan Hayward and Ava Gardner.
Based on the short story by Ernest Hemingway, The Snows of Kilimanjaro was well received by critics and movie goers alike. It was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.
You can’t find television like this it anywhere but LRPA TV, Atlantic Broadband Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Then watch us online at live.lrpa.org to catch all the fun.
