PLYMOUTH — Lakes Region Mental Health Center is moving its Plymouth office. Effective Monday, Jan. 18, LRMHC’s Plymouth office will be moving from 599 Tenney Mountain Highway to 81 Highland St. in Plymouth. LRMHC’s Laconia office at 40 Beacon St. E. will remain unchanged.
LRMHC purchased and renovated the 4,318-square-foot building on Highland Street in Plymouth which is conveniently located within walking distance of the hospital, Plymouth elementary and high schools, Plymouth State University and the Plymouth downtown district. This facility has been designed to improve accessibility, enhance LRMHC’s approach to integrated care and solidify our medical identity while allowing for further expansion of services. The location will house both Adult and Child & Family services.
The building has offices for nine therapists, two prescribers, a nurse, two managers, an exam room, an office dedicated for the provision of telehealth services, medical records, patient check-in and registration desk, a kitchenette, a large conference room and an office for visiting staff. The smaller building located at 77 Highland St. will be utilized by the staff providing community-based care.
“Every one of us is affected by mental illness; whether it is your own illness or that of a loved one, a friend, neighbor, co-worker or employee. One in five adults and children experiences some sort of mental health issue in their lifetime, be it anxiety, depression, substance abuse, or a serious mental illness. Community Care is Better Care: It is more cost effective than hospitalization; and more humane than long stays in the Emergency Department’ said Maggie Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer at Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
“Given today’s environment of changing socio-economic pressures, and factors such as the opioid crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic that continue to strain existing resources, we anticipate no slowing of the growth in the demand for our services. This facility will help us meet the increasing need for mental health services in the greater Plymouth region. Our multi-disciplinary treatment teams at Lakes Region Mental Health Center are here for you. We are the experts at delivering high quality mental health services to those who call rural New Hampshire home”
Phone numbers will remain the same. General: 603-524-1100, 24/7 Emergency: 603-528-0305. For more information, please visit our website, www.lrmhc.org.
