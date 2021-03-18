LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center was recently awarded a grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction that will help support the agency’s ongoing efforts to respond to the growing need for mental health services for children.
For the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many aspects of children’s lives have been deeply affected. From transitioning between varying schedules of remote learning, missing out on many traditions and having to stay home and secluded from their friends, it’s not surprising that we are seeing an increase in service requests for youth who are feeling increased anxiety, depression and an overwhelming sense of isolation due to the pandemic,” says Maggie Pritchard, CEO of Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that hospital emergency departments are seeing a greater proportion of children and adolescents with mental health problems. Between July 2019 and June 2020, Lakes Region Mental Health Center emergency services staff treated 88 children in the emergency room at Lakes Region General Hospital. Between June 2020 and December 2020, that number almost doubled in half the time, to 154 children during that period.
“Many children and teens have been out of school since last March and as schools begin to reopen more fully, I anticipate that we will see an increase as schools begin to identify kids who need mental health services. “The majority of kids we are seeing report symptoms of anxiety and depression, and their caregivers report struggling with managing behaviors or maintaining a structure within the home environment,” said Charlotte Hassett, Director of Child & Family Services at Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
“We are so grateful for the support from the Children’s Auction, “said Hassett. This funding will help us build the necessary resources that are needed to expand and enhance our children’s programming.
