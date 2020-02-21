LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center was recently awarded a grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to design and implement a coordinated specialty care team made up of a case manager, child and family therapist, supported employment and education provider, and psychiatrist, and includes primary care coordination and family support and education. The team will provide evidenced-based practices to adolescents and young adults in the Lakes Region.
“The first episode of psychosis typically occurs in midst of the critical developmental period of adolescence and young adulthood and can impact all major spheres of functioning and there are often long delays between symptom onset and the receipt of evidence-based interventions. Early treatment of psychosis leads to the best outcomes and helps young individuals stay in school and employed as opposed to requiring life-long state-funded services. Currently, New Hampshire does not offer specialized care for individuals with first episode psychosis statewide,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer.
“This grant will help fund the start-up costs associated with first episode psychosis service implementation, to include resources needed to outreach to local schools and to support the training, staffing and monitoring of the LRMHC team while it is still reaching a full caseload,” said Charlotte Hassett, director of child and family services.
For more information about Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Inc., call 603-524-1100, or visit lrmhc.org.
