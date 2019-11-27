LACONIA — The board of directors of Lakes Region Mental Health Center held their 53rd annual meeting, “Inspiring Hope in Recovery,” on Oct. 22, at Contigiani’s Event & Conference Center in Gilford. Three new board members were welcomed, attorney Peter Minkow of Minkow and Mahoney Mullen, P.A.; Laura LeMien, registrar at Lakes Region Community College; and Marlin Collingwood, interim vice president of communications, enrollment & student Life at Plymouth State University. The elected slate of officers for 2019–2020 include Jannine Sutcliffe, president; Deb Pendergast, past president; Gail Mears, vice president; Matt Soza and Edward McFarland, co-treasurers; and Susan Stearns, secretary.
Randy Pierce, featured keynote speaker, is founder of 2020 Vision Quest and an entrepreneur, adventurer and philanthropist.
Jannine Sutcliffe, board president, recapped past year achievements which included collaboration with community partners to provide staff coverage for The Doorway at LRGHealthcare, implementation of the Bridge program, and the expansion of substance use disorder treatment services.
“We continue to work with the Laconia Police Department, the Belknap County House of Corrections and other law enforcement officers to reduce emergency room usage by creating a pathway of care for individuals who need our services," Sutcliffe said.
Healthcare institutions are reengineering internal processes to improve patient-care experiences. Access to mental health services remains one of the top challenges facing local residents, according to the 2017 Central New Hampshire Health Partnership and 2017 LRGH community health needs assessments. Over the next year, LRMHC will be implementing same day access, providing those who seek mental health treatment a meeting with a clinician for an initial intake immediately.
The Helen Holbrook Leadership & Service Award was given to Elaine de Mello, who worked for NAMI NH for 20 years.
The Dr. George “Pete” Harris Community Service Award was presented to Tammy Emery. “Her tireless involvement in promoting awareness and an improved quality of life for individuals and families in the Lakes Region are too numerous to mention, but a few include involvement with the Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health, New Beginnings, Greater Tilton Family Resource Center and the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center and Stand Up Laconia. Tammy is a regular presence and organizer at public forums related to mental health, substance misuse, domestic violence, and early childhood trauma. Her endless energy and passion have done a great deal to improve awareness, sensitivity, understanding and acceptance of mental health issues for individuals, families, service providers and our Lakes Region communities and she is very deserving of the Pete Harris award,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer for Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
