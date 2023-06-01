LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid training and coordination to its 35 member communities in the Lakes Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 29,631 emergency calls for service in 2022.
Each year during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, the second full week in April, the NH Emergency Dispatchers Association hosts its annual meeting and awards banquet.
During the 2023 NHEDA annual meeting and awards banquet, members of LRMFAA were awarded the “2023 NHEDA Team of the Year” award “for actions taken during Winter Storm Elliott, a multi-day weather event which significantly impacted the Lakes Region area."
In the award nomination, Chief Jon Goldman stated in part, that at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2022, Winter Storm Elliott began to affect the Lakes Region. Over the course of the next 22 hours, LRMFA quintupled its normal call volume, which eventually brought in a total of six additional staff members in addition to the usual two on duty.
Goldman stated, “We have a great team here, and when things get busy everyone is willing to pitch in to get the emergency responders where they are needed, quickly and efficiently.” He went on to say, “During this 24-hour period, the LRMFA team quintupled their normal daily call volume, dispatching 587 emergency calls for service including five smoke in the building calls, and four actual building fires. I am immensely proud of the work these men and woman do and am eternally grateful for their commitment to the mission.”
During the awards banquet, Goldman, who is also the NHEDA president, was surprised by the other board members as they designated him a life member of the organization. Life member status is conferred “in recognition and sincere appreciation for the years of dedicated service to the organization and for substantial contributions to emergency communications and dispatching in the State of NH.” When asked about the designation of life member, Goldman said, “I’m grateful for the recognition, of course, but I only try to do what any public safety leader should do, which is give back to the industry that has given me so much opportunity during my career.”
