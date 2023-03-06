LACONIA —The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and Hazardous Materials Emergency Communications, and mutual aid coordination to its 35 member communities in the lake’s region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 21,000 emergency calls for service in 2021.
LRMFA Chief Jon Goldman offers congratulations to Lt. David E. Parker as he announced his retirement on Feb. 28. Parker joined LRMFA as a dispatcher on Aug. 4, 2002. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2005, and has coordinated multiple initiatives during his tenure. As part of his regular duties Parker oversees the computer aided dispatch team, where he coordinates all aspects of the CAD maintenance, and integration.
Parker also serves on the information technology team and is the webmaster. He also leads the SCBA Fit Testing program and radio programing for member communities. When asked about Parker's commitment to the organization, Goldman stated “Dave has been an integral part of our operation for many years. His guidance and expertise have led many of our IT initiatives over the years.” Parker will be staying on in a part-time capacity to continue to lead the integration of the new CAD system. He also serves as a captain in his local fire department.
With the retirement of Parker, dispatcher Kellie Regan was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Regan, a United States Air Force Veteran has been with LRMFA for just over three years, and with her promotion she will be assigned to and lead her own shift in a supervisory capacity. LRMFA staffs one Lieutenant (shift supervisor) and one dispatcher per shift, 24/7. Regan will be the shift supervisor working with her partner to lead the shift, and is responsible for ensuring all policies, procedures, and standards are followed. Regan’s promotion will be effective March 6.
Regan is an International Association of Communications Officials Certified Communications training officer and is finishing up the coursework to become an APCO Registered Public Safety Leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.