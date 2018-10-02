LACONIA — The 17th Annual LRGHealthcare Fall Craft Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laconia High School. The fair is put on by the Auxiliary.
The works of over 65 juried and non-juried artisans from all over New England will be available, including hand-crafted and specialty items. The event offers raffles, a bake sale, refreshments from Annie’s Cafe and Catering, and a $200 Tanger gift card as a door prize.
Hosted every October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, proceeds benefit the LRGHealthcare Breast Health Program, and other auxiliary projects. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit the LRGH Auxiliary page on Facebook or call 603-524-3211, ext. 3663.
