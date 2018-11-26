LACONIA — Last week, LRGHealthcare gave turkeys to all employees and providers.
Members of the LRGHealthcare Leadership Team at Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital, Laconia Clinic, and Hillside Medical Park handed out hundreds of frozen turkeys. All employees of LRGHealthcare, including those at off-site practices, had the opportunity to take home a 20 pound frozen turkey.
Employees were also given the option to donate their turkey to those less fortunate in LRGHealthcare’s communities. In all, LRGHealthcare employees donated 260 turkeys to St. Vincent de Paul in Laconia, and the City of Franklin Parks & Recreation Department.
“We’re so proud of the hard work and commitment shown by our employees and providers each day, that we really wanted to give them a gift this holiday season,” stated Kevin W. Donovan, LRGHealthcare president and CEO. “What better way to kick off the holidays than by giving back to those we count on each day? And, we couldn’t be prouder of those employees who then gave back to the community by donating their turkey to those who need it most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.