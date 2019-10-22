LACONIA — The 18th Annual Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary Fall Craft Fair is happening Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Laconia High School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shoppers can enjoy the works of juried and non-juried artisans and crafters from all over New England, boasting hand-crafted and specialty items. The event offers raffles, homemade baked goods, and a door prize of a $200 Tanger Outlets gift card. Refreshments from Annie’s Cafe and Catering will be available.
Hosted every October, the event coincides with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds benefit the LRGHealthcare Breast Health Program and other auxiliary projects. Admission is free, and donations are accepted. For more information, contact the LRGH Auxiliary at 603-524-3211, ext. 3663.
