LACONIA — The LRGH Auxiliary Scholarship Committee has awarded nine scholarships and an additional memorial scholarship from donations made to the Jean Hancock Memorial Scholarship Fund. This was the sixth year the Auxiliary limited their scholarships to employees of the hospital, their immediate families, and teen volunteers entering a medical/health field.
Scholarships are presented annually to support continuing education and training, promote skill development and career advancement for immediate family members of LRGHealthcare employees or volunteers pursuing a degree or certification in an accredited/licensed program. Applicants are awarded scholarships based on need, merit, citizenship and future goals.
This year’s Auxiliary Scholarship recipients are:
- Anne Dionne of Laconia is a fourth year student at the University of Rhode Island
- Nemanja Boshovic, of Laconia will be attending the University of New Hampshire
- Sophia Joyal, of Laconia will be attending the University of New Hampshire
- Jessica Dion, Belmont will be attending the University of Vermont
- Jillian La Chapelle of Gilford will be attending the University of New England, College of Pharmacy
- Erin Gately of Gilford has been accepted at Colby Sawyer College, School of Nursing.
- Brendan Bergman of Gilford has been accepted at Northeastern University
- Grace Shaw of Belmont will be attending Plymouth State University.
- Kylee MacDonald of Bridgewater will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy.
A former member of the LRGH Auxiliary, the family of Jean Hancock, requested that contributions should be made to a memorial scholarship fund for a student in the field of Pediatrics or Primary care. The Jean Hancock Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Mollie Ryan, a graduate student at St. John’s University in Newfoundland where she is studying for a Master in Nursing with a concentration in Pediatrics, while working full time as a nurse.
The LRGH Auxiliary has awarded over $230,000 in scholarship aid to healthcare students in our community since 2000. Scholarship funding is the direct result of the hundreds of volunteer hours worked annually at the LRGH Auxiliary Gift Shop to raise the necessary funding.
