LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Services will hold its annual celebration on Thursday, April 11, at 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center. The event brings together community leaders, supporters, donors, partners, volunteers, schools, businesses and participants in its programs and services.
This year’s program, Strong Families, Strong Communities, will honor the LRCS Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire. The center offers a growing number of families and children in the greater Lakes Region with specialized programs, services and outreach events.
The keynote speaker for the event is Lakes Region resident and former LRCS Executive Director Christine Santaniello. Santaniello serves as director of the division of housing and economic stability for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, leading a division that manages Family Assistance, Child Support Services, Child Development and Headstart Collaboration, Housing and Employment supports. She will address the state’s priorities in strengthening individuals, families and community supports to build better outcomes for children, families and adults in New Hampshire, focusing on the role of Family Resource Centers.
“We are excited to have Chris return to share her vast experience, leadership and passion for building better outcomes for children, families and adults in New Hampshire. Understanding NHHHS priorities and the opportunities for collaboration is critical to developing and implementing resources and programs in our work to strengthen NH families,” said Rebecca Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Lakes Region Community Services.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a catered reception and musical entertainment, followed by Lakes Region Community Services’ annual Community Partner and Employee Longevity awards and program at 5:30 p.m. The event wraps up at 6:15 p.m. with coffee and dessert.
The 2019 Community Partner Award winners include Marti Ilg, director of Lakes Region Childcare Services, as Collaboration Hero; Tom and Liz Kelsey and the Linden Family Foundation as Supporter/Funder; and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region as Community Partner/Advocate.
“We are thrilled to spotlight the LRCS Family Resource Center this year, and recognize our dedicated employees, our many partners as well as the families who work hard every day to build a better future for their children,” said Erin Pettengill, vice president of the Family Resource Center.
There is no charge to attend the event, but because seating is limited, reservations are requested by April 8. Contact Judy Maguire at 603-581-1504, or Judith.maguire@lrcs.org.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811, or visit www.lrcs.org.
