MOULTONBOROUGH — Lakes Region Community Services, a social services agency supporting individuals and families throughout their life cycle, will host an upcoming fundraising event that promises to be an unforgettable experience.
The picturesque Davisson Farm in will be the backdrop for this one-of-a-kind fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the rustic elegance of Davisson Farm, with its stunning architecture and interior design that blends modern luxury with rustic charm. The venue features an apple orchard and a fully stocked car barn housing over 75 beautifully restored classic cars, each with a unique story to tell.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the David Lockwood Duo, ensuring that guests are treated to an unforgettable musical experience. To complement the entertainment, a delightful selection of drinks, including wine, beer, cider, and more, will be available. Culinary delights, including dessert trays and a variety of appetizers, will be provided by the Newfound Country Store.
The event is free to attend, and donations will be gladly accepted. All proceeds from this fundraiser will directly support the vital programs and services offered by LRCS, making a lasting impact on the lives of local individuals and families, both today and in the future.
In addition to the main event, the LRCS Foundation is will present an exclusive raffle opportunity. Participants have the chance to win a private catered dinner experience for up to 8 people at their Lakes Region residence from the Newfound Country Store. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at lrcs.org/openhousefundraiser or in-person at the event on Sept. 14. The raffle, valued at $2,000, includes a three-course dinner (food only), and you do not need to attend the event to participate or win.
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is honored to sponsor this event. For more information about Anthem, visit anthem.com.
Even those unable to attend the event in person can still contribute to this meaningful cause by making a donation directly to LRCS or purchasing raffle tickets online until Sept. 13 at lrcs.org/openhousefundraiser.
