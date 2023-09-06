Fundraiser at Davisson Farm

Lakes Region Community Services will host a fundraiser at Davisson Farm in Moultonborough on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Lakes Region Community Services, a social services agency supporting individuals and families throughout their life cycle, will host an upcoming fundraising event that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The picturesque Davisson Farm in will be the backdrop for this one-of-a-kind fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the rustic elegance of Davisson Farm, with its stunning architecture and interior design that blends modern luxury with rustic charm. The venue features an apple orchard and a fully stocked car barn housing over 75 beautifully restored classic cars, each with a unique story to tell.

