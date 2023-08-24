LACONIA — For the entire month of September, store leadership at Hannaford’s 1425 Lakeshore Road, Gilford location, has selected Lakes Region Community Services to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag.

The Community Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the vicinities where shoppers live and work. More than $1.2 million has been donated to over 5,000 local nonprofits since the program launched in October 2015.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.