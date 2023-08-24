LACONIA — For the entire month of September, store leadership at Hannaford’s 1425 Lakeshore Road, Gilford location, has selected Lakes Region Community Services to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag.
The Community Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the vicinities where shoppers live and work. More than $1.2 million has been donated to over 5,000 local nonprofits since the program launched in October 2015.
“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have been chosen as the beneficiary of Hannaford’s Community Bag Program this September," said Becky Bryant, president and CEO of LRCS. "This partnership not only underscores the power of community involvement, but also highlights the collective impact that small actions can make. With every Community Bag purchased, we move closer to achieving our mission of fostering independence, dignity and opportunity for all individuals and families we serve.”
As one of the largest social services agencies in the region, LRCS provides comprehensive services to people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain disorders, supports the elderly to remain living independently in their homes, and through proactive family supports like parent education, family socialization programs, and early intervention, the LRCS Family Resource Center helps hundreds more local families prepare their children for success and resiliency. Learn more about LRCS by visiting lrcs.org.
