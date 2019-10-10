LACONIA — The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire, 719 N. Main St., is offering a variety of parenting programs this fall for parents of children of all ages.
Classes are held in the early evenings and are offered free of charge, with free dinner and childcare available on-site each evening. Advance registration is requested as space is limited. Assistance with transportation is available with advance notice.
Upcoming parenting classes include:
- Cooperative Co-Parenting, four weeks beginning Oct. 29, is for non-married, separated, or divorced parents and caregivers raising children together from separate households, covering topics like positive communication, reducing and resolving conflict, and negotiating agreements. Co-parents are welcome to attend together, but it is not required.
- Parenting Journey, 12 weeks beginning Nov. 7, is designed for parents who want to learn more about themselves, their relationships, and the resources they need to effectively parent their children. In a nurturing environment, parents are supported and encouraged to care for themselves and each other, while participating in a series of experiential exercises. Participants are encouraged to reflect on their upbringing to make connections to their experiences as parents.
- Active Parenting of Teens, six 6 weeks beginning Nov. 26, offers parents guidance and support to turn the challenges of raising a teenager into opportunities for growth, covering topics like respectful discipline, clear and honest communication, preventing risky behavior and bullying.
Call Tricia Tousignant at 603-528-0391, or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org for more information, or visit www.lrcs.org. Attendance certificates will be provided.
For more information about Lakes Region Community Services, contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811, or visit www.lrcs.org.
