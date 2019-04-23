LACONIA — The Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire, 719 N. Main St., will offer parenting programs this spring for parents with children of all ages.
Most classes are held in the early evenings and are free of charge, with free dinner and childcare available on-site each evening for families in attendance. Advance registration is requested as space is limited. Assistance with transportation may be available with advance notice and approval.
Parenting classes scheduled for this spring include Cooperative Co-Parenting, four weeks beginning May 7, for non-married, separated, or divorced parents and caregivers raising children together from separate households, covering topics such as positive communication, reducing and resolving conflict, and negotiating agreements; and Developing Personal Power & Keeping Kids Safe: A Nurturing Skills Module, seven weeks beginning May 2, focusing on personal power and making good choices, where attendees will learn positive ways to manage behavior and examine choices that keep all members of the family safe and healthy. For the Developing Personal Power & Keeping Kids Safe class only, participants have the choice to enroll in daytime sessions from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or evening sessions from 6-8 p.m.
Call Tricia Tousignant at the Family Resource Center, at 603-528-0391, or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org for more information, or visit www.lrcs.org. Attendance certificates will be provided at all parenting programs sponsored by the LRCS Family Resource Center of Central New Hampshire.
