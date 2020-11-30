LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Services has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag program for the month of December.
The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag program, which launched in April 2014, facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in local communities. The program makes it easy for shoppers to support non-profits within the area through the purchase of a reusable shopping bag. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the monthly beneficiary.
LRCS was selected by store leadership at the Hannaford located at 1425 Lake Shore Rd. in Gilford to receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during December.
“As a community-based organization, we are especially grateful for the support we receive from local businesses that help us to carry out our mission, commented Becky Bryant, LRCS President and CEO. “We very much appreciate the generosity of Hannaford Supermarket in supporting the families and individuals we serve through the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program.”
The Community Bags are located on displays around the store and at the checkout. For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.