LACONIA — Independence, opportunity, and inclusivity are key driving forces behind the mission statements of local nonprofits 603 United and Lakes Region Community Services, both of which are dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities. For the first time, these two organizations will come together at the LRCS Annual Celebration on Thursday, April 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Belknap Mill in Laconia.
This event will feature a catered reception followed by an awards ceremony honoring this year’s 2023 Community Partner Award, which recognizes the extraordinary efforts of supporters outside of the organization, Employee Mission Award, acknowledging employees going above and beyond to embody the mission of LRCS, and the Employee Longevity Awards, given to dedicated longterm employees. Immediately following the awards ceremony will be guest speakers from 603 United, Cassie Contigiani, executive director, and Kevin Shaw, board president.
Started as a grassroots effort in 2022, 603 United stands by: “Live United and Be Inclusive.” Their goal as an organization is to provide social inclusion activities for adults 18+ with and without an intellectual disability. 603 United is dedicated to creating a community that fosters healthy relationships, healthy lifestyles, and inclusion within the Lakes Region.
“At LRCS, we value relationships and recognize the importance of community collaboration to better serve not only our individuals and families but the local community as a whole. We are excited and honored to have 603 United join us this year as we celebrate this growing partnership,” states Robert Leda, LRCS vice president of Development and Public Relations.
While there is no charge to attend the event, seating is limited. Guests are asked to RSVP by April 7 to Judy Maguire at 603-581-1504 or judith.maquire@lrcs.org.
