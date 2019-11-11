LACONIA — The faculty, staff and students of Lakes Region Community College invite the public to the annual Veterans Appreciation Day at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The event will be held in front of the flagpole on the LRCC campus. Everyone is invited to honor the men and women who have served.
