LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College opened its fall semester Aug. 31 with online, hybrid and on-campus learning opportunities, and some new and refurbished lab spaces to provide hands-on training.
“Electrical students are happy to see our updated laboratory spaces, and culinary students are loving the progress made in Phases 2 and 3 of the renovation and construction of our new kitchens, walk-ins, and restaurant in our culinary wing,” said Marsha Bourdon, LRCC business affairs officer. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the semester.
Most serendipitous of all upgrades, however, may be updates to the school’s HVAC plant, a project in motion before the school recessed for COVID-19 in the spring.
“With new boilers, duct work, and blowers, we’ve been able to conduct tests of airflow and adjust circulation to ensure adherence to air exchange guidelines while also maintaining comfortable temperatures for everyone on campus,” said Patrick Cate, vice president of academic and student affairs. “Our original goal of reducing fuel consumption and energy cost will be met, but, like everything else everywhere, it’s taken a backseat to the health of students and employees this year.”
Armed with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and the Community College System of New Hampshire, and administrators, maintenance staff and faculty worked throughout the summer to re-open doors safely. President Larissa Baia said, “After one week of on-campus classes, things have gone very well, and we’re feeling great about seeing students back on campus.”
“Things have changed a little bit,” she said in a welcoming video address to students. “You’ll see that we’re doing social distancing, we’re all going to be wearing masks in all the classrooms, in the hallways, and in all of the buildings, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to your education. We’re here to help, so when you have questions, please reach out . . . everybody here is here to help."
Most introductory courses met on campus the first week of September and are remote the next week, while upper level courses meet in person the second week and are remote the weeks before and after. The number of students and personnel on campus at a time has been reduced to fewer than 50 percent of capacity. Before parking, every person entering campus must affirm they exhibit no COVID-19 symptoms and have not been in close contact with anyone diagnosed with the virus. In addition, their temperature must not be elevated, and they cannot have traveled outside New England in the past 14 days.
Additional crews have been hired from L & R Cleaning to assist with cleaning.
First-year nursing students Jessica Lloyd of Laconia and Chuck Weymouth of West Ossipee are impressed with how the campus is working together. Lloyd said, “I really like the security checkpoint.” She added, and “how they have people coming into the classroom at random times to make sure we’re far enough apart.”
Weymouth said, “They’re having us leave the room in the middle of long classes, so the air can exchange for at least 30 minutes . . . it’s just the new normal. I don’t think the school could be doing any more with their precautions.”
The school has worked to make onsite instruction possible for the fall. Joyce Larson, director of enrollment management and onboarding, said while “There’s been a marked increase in enrollment in our online courses this semester, and I think many of our professors are excited to see how they can teach online in new and engaging ways, it’s hard to substitute the hands-on training that goes along with programs like nursing, automotive, advanced manufacturing, and marine technologies." She continued, "Mask wearing, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and health screenings to keep people home who may feel sick . . . we are doing everything we can to reduce the risk of transmission.”
To learn more about Lakes Region Community College, visit www.lrcc.edu.
