LACONIA – Lakes Region Community College will host an open house Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Faculty and staff will be on hand to answer questions about degree and certificate programs, financial aid, transfer opportunities to four year colleges, and more. Campus tours will be available to allow visitors to see the many different options available to them, as well as the state-of-the-art facilities students work in.
“This event is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in LRCC to come and see what the College has to offer, ask questions, and meet our faculty and staff,” said Shawna Young, director of enrollment and onboarding. “The open house is a great way for prospective students to explore options for enrolling for our upcoming spring semester, or to start next fall. We offer the lowest tuition in the state, as well as a high-quality education that is transferrable to many four-year schools.”
A special workshop on financial aid and paying for college will be available. Classrooms and labs on the campus will be open for viewing.
For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 603-366-5210.
