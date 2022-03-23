LACONIA — Through a partnership with Granite United Way, Lakes Region Community College will receive a donation to support new scholarships for students interested in pursuing careers in the hospitality industry. The Susan and William Cutillo/Path Resorts Scholarship Fund was established to serve as a long-term approach to building a pipeline of hospitality workers in the Lakes Region.
“LRCC is grateful to celebrate the great opportunity that the Cutillo’s are providing to Lakes Region Community College students interested in hospitality careers,” said Larissa Baía, president of LRCC. “This new relationship supports a shared commitment to continue to build prosperous communities in our region. The program will help students stay in the region, advance their education and launch successful hospitality careers.
Susan and William Cutillo have pledged $50,000 over five years in scholarship support to LRCC students enrolled in the Hotel and Restaurant Operations and Business Management degree programs. The partnership will also provide students with a paid internship program at Path Resorts prior to completing the degree program. Graduating seniors interested in hospitality, and current hospitality workers who wish to pursue formal education, are encouraged to contact LRCC for more information.
The hospitality industry is integral to New Hampshire’s economy. Employing more than 65,000 people across approximately 4,500 businesses, there is a 10 percent projected growth in accommodation and food service in 2022. Path Resorts is a family-owned business managed by three generations of the Cutillo family and one of the largest hospitality companies in the Lakes Region, with three properties — Center Harbor Inn, Steele Hill Resorts and Summit Resorts.
“We are excited to work with Granite United Way and Lakes Region Community College in establishing this scholarship fund,” said William and Susan Cutillo. “It is our hope that our long-term funding commitment will encourage other Lakes Region hospitality organizations to work with GUW and LRCC to grow scholarship opportunities for students in our industry. We look forward to providing assistance to Lakes Region students looking to gain the job skills needed to establish a career that will allow them to continue to work and live in our beautiful communities.”
The scholarship funds will be distributed from Granite United Way through The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges, the charitable organization dedicated solely to supporting New Hampshire’s seven community colleges and their students.
“This is an innovative way for students to access support in their hospitality careers. We are proud to be a partner with Lakes Region Community College and Susan and William Cutillo/Path Resorts in bringing this opportunity to students,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way.
For more information, visit lrcc.edu.
For more information, visit www.graniteuw.org.
