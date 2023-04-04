From right, LRCC associate professor Chef Bill Walsh stands with culinary student Keller Grissom wearing his gold medal and professor Chef Robert McIntosh, holding his Pillars of Success Award from the SkillsUSA New Hampshire State Leadership and Skills Conference in March. (LRCC/courtesy photo)
LACONIA — High school and college students competed in SkillsUSA competitions across the state by putting their knowledge and skills to the test among their peers. On March 16, Lakes Region Community College culinary student, Keller Grissom of Keene, sharpened his knife and avoided the chopping block after proving his talent at the SkillsUSA New Hampshire State Leadership and Skills Conference at Nashua North High School. His culinary creativity paid off when Grissom was awarded a gold medal on March 18 at the awards ceremony at the Kingwood Art Center and will represent the Granite State at SkillsUSA national competition in June.
SkillsUSA is a single-day, multiple event contest that uses a wide variety of academic-based competitions and leadership activities for students to showcase their talents. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce by helping each student prepare for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
Grissom’s interest in the culinary arts stems from his days at Cheshire Career Center, a Career and Technical Education Center, where he found his niche in cooking. As a full-time culinary student living on campus at LRCC, Grissom balances his time at school with working part-time at Ellacoya Barn & Grille in Gilford.
“I am grateful to have won the culinary gold medal in the SkillsUSA state championships,” Grissom said. “I am very excited to compete in the national competition and represent LRCC and New Hampshire. All of this experience coupled with my education is providing me with the knowledge and hands-on practice needed in the restaurant industry today. I am confident that these skills and the extra work that I am putting in will pay off in a culinary career.”
Finishing in the top spot, Grissom was awarded a gold medal and a knife engraved to recognize his first-place win. He advances to represent New Hampshire on the national stage at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, June 19 to 24.
