LACONIA — High school and college students competed in SkillsUSA competitions across the state by putting their knowledge and skills to the test among their peers. On March 16, Lakes Region Community College culinary student, Keller Grissom of Keene, sharpened his knife and avoided the chopping block after proving his talent at the SkillsUSA New Hampshire State Leadership and Skills Conference at Nashua North High School. His culinary creativity paid off when Grissom was awarded a gold medal on March 18 at the awards ceremony at the Kingwood Art Center and will represent the Granite State at SkillsUSA national competition in June.

SkillsUSA is a single-day, multiple event contest that uses a wide variety of academic-based competitions and leadership activities for students to showcase their talents. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce by helping each student prepare for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.