LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College has a new partnership with the Laconia Adult Education Program. LRCC and Laconia Adult Education have collaborated to assist individuals in completing their high school equivalency. Funded by a grant, this free, 13-week guided program will help participants earn their HiSET, a high school equivalency exam.
“We are excited to be partnering with Chris Ennis and the Laconia Adult Education Program to serve the community by helping those who are furthering themselves in their career,” said Patrick Cate, associate vice president of academic and student affairs at LRCC. “This partnership allows individuals to not only complete high school, but to take the next step and continue their education even further.”
In additional to helping students prepare for the HiSET, this program will also help participants identify potential career paths in the Lakes Region and assist in pursuing career goals. Rolling admissions began February 18, and interested individuals can continue to enroll. Classes will meet Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Laconia High School. For more information, call Christopher Ennis, director of the Laconia Adult Education Program, at 603-524-5712.
For more information about The Laconia Adult Education Program, visit adultedlaconia.weebly.com.
For more information about Lakes Region Community College, visit www.lrcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.