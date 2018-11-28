GILMANTON — The Lower Gilmanton First Baptist Church on Route 107 is hosting their annual Christmas Service and Holiday Get Together on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend. Pastor Chris Stevens, The Dump Run Gang and organist Henry Frost will be sharing words in music.
There will be a collection box for food items for the Gilmanton Food Pantry. For the young at heart, there will be a visit from Santa Claus. Parents can bring a child’s wrapped present for Santa to give out. A dessert or snack to share is also welcome. The snow date is Sunday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 603-435-7715.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.