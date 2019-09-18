CONCORD — You’ll Grow Into It Productions will present “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at the Hatbox Theatre, starting today, Sept. 19, and running through Sept. 22.
The show offers the ultimate girls’ night out, with humorous and witty tales from the intimate cast of five.
Nora Ephron (screenwriter of “Sleepless in Seattle,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “Julie and Julia”) and daughter Delia Ephron adapted the award-winning book by Ilene Beckerman to a relatable play on women, the clothes they wear, and the memories that are linked.
“Love, Loss, and I Wore” follows the life of Gingy, played by Mary Fraser, and her journey through life in the clothes she wore. She introduces us to women with similar stories, about mothers, wardrobe malfunctions, marriage, and much more. Each of the memories is linked to that distinct article of clothing that is hard to forget.
Katie Collins, Amy Weston, Tess Hodges, and Rhonda Perry relate to the themes through the multiple characters they play.
Performances on Sept. 19-21 are at 7:30 p.m., with an additional performance on Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors, and students, and $12 for senior members. Call 603-715-2315 or see www.hatboxnh.com.
Arrive to Hatbox in your favorite style for a runway experience, as even your fashionable choices could make it to Gingy’s wardrobe.
Hatbox Theatre is is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.
