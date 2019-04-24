LACONIA — Love INC of the Lakes Region served more than 170 people at this year’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser which included homemade meatballs, sauce, spaghetti and dessert, along with dance music provided by Richard Parker of Maine, an Elvis impersonator.
Sponsors and door prizes were provided by local businesses, including Behold the Beauty, Gilford House of Pizza, Home Beautiful, Insurance Options, Irwin Motors, Laconia House of Pizza, Lakes Region Party and Gift, Rafferty’s Auto, South End Pizza, State Farm Insurance, Tire Warehouse, T-Bones, Van Works and Weathervane Restaurant.
Volunteers from seven local churches worked together to prepare and serve the meal.
Saint Andre Bessette Parish offered the use of its facility, while Carole Taylor and Vera Cheeseborough coordinated the event.
Love INC of the Lakes Region works to mobilize local churches to work together to meet the needs of people by building relationships and investing in those who need a hand up. The group’s goal is to focus on the whole person, not just the need.
Current plans include offering budgeting and financial classes and additional volunteer training, as well as the new Christmas Blessing Project.
So far in 2019, Love INC of the Lakes Region has processed more than 40 requests for help with housing, finances, household goods, personal care items, recovery, moving, and medical equipment.
To support or volunteer for Love INC of the Lakes Region, or for more information, visit loveinclr.org, go to Facebook, or call 603-366-1525.
