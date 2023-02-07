LOUDON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss the proposed improvements at the intersection of Route 106, South Village Road and Chichester Road in Loudon. The meeting will be held at Community Building (Charlie’s Barn), 29 South Village Road on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and participate.
The project will improve safety and capacity by widening Route 106 and adding signalization to the intersection. This public meeting will include a presentation on the purpose, the schedule, the existing conditions, and the details of the proposed improvements.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit public input to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals and protect and enhance the environment.
Anyone needing mobility assistance, sign language, foreign language interpreter services, or information in alternate formats contact the NHDOT Bureau of Right-of-Way via phone: 603-271-3222 - TTY: 1-800-735-2964. Notification of the need for assistance must be made at least seven business days prior to this meeting/hearing.
