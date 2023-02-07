LOUDON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss the proposed improvements at the intersection of Route 106, South Village Road and Chichester Road in Loudon. The meeting will be held at Community Building (Charlie’s Barn), 29 South Village Road on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and participate.

The project will improve safety and capacity by widening Route 106 and adding signalization to the intersection. This public meeting will include a presentation on the purpose, the schedule, the existing conditions, and the details of the proposed improvements.

