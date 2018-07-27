LOUDON — In 1992, Daytona 500 winner Geoff Bodine watched the Olympic bobsled competition in dismay. The American team was using a hand-me-down sled built in a foreign country and it was badly outclassed. Bodine decided to provide the American team with a new and better sled. An American-built sled.
Bodine gathered a group of stock car racers, including race-car builder and owner of Chassis Dynamics Bob Cuneo and Phil Kurze of Whelen Engineering. Bodine contributed $250,000 of his own money to the project and his group of racers began building better bobsleds.
The U.S. Olympic bobsled team had not won a bobsled medal of any kind since 1956, but with a number of very talented stock car racers on the job, that was about to change in a big way.
The most famous of their sleds was called “Night Train,” a glittering black piece of brilliant engineering design and race car craftsmanship.
“We applied the way we do things in auto racing to the bobsled,” said Cuneo. “That changed everything.”
Cuneo said that the German team they beat had 50 full-time technicians and millions in funding.
As he did when racing cars, every year Cuneo designed and built a new sled. In 2002, the group won three medals, including a Gold in the two-women category. In 2010, Night Train won the Four-Man Gold medal at the XXI Olympic Games in Vancouver, the first American Olympic Gold medal in bobsled competition since 1948.
The crew works out doing shoulder squats with 450-pound weights. They are profoundly strong men who are in incredibly good physical condition. This sled runs as fast as 96 mph and is steered by ropes. It’s equipped with mechanical brakes.
Night Train is now on display at the North East Motor Sports Museum 922 NH Route 106 in Loudon. This is the first time the US Olympic Team’s Night Train bobsled has been on public display in New England.
The North East Motor Sports Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through this fall. For more information, see www.nemsmuseum.com.
