LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library for a presentation on loon preservation Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Learn why loons have red eyes, and what they are communicating with their calls from Caroline Hughes, a biologist with the Loon Preservation Committee in Moultonborough. For more information, contact the library at 603-524-4775 or info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
