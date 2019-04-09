CONCORD — Summer camps in New Hampshire are reviewing applications for more than 10,000 jobs, as estimated by the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association. Finding qualified applicants to serve as counselors, mentors, administrators, lifeguards, kitchen and maintenance staff and other roles is critical. These adults, both young and old, allow camps to provide safe experiences for the more than 70,000 children and youth expected to participate in a summer camp program this summer.
While students and others seeking summer employment consider a range of summer job opportunities, summer camp jobs provide an opportunity for skill development and participation in a close-knit community.
“The hard and soft skills that young adults learn and practice while working at camp are some of the most important for becoming a successful professional,” said James Tresner, executive director of Wanakee in Meredith. “Camp staffers demonstrate so much more responsibility than they ever could through the data entry, filing, note-taking, coffee runs, or other tasks of many internships.”
Of the 10,000 staff expected to be hired, more than 3,000 each summer are New Hampshire residents, based on data collected by the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association.
In addition to building new skills, summer camp staff members have an opportunity to positively influence children and youth through mentoring and role modeling.
“The ability to connect with young people in a positive experiential learning environment is one that can change a counselor’s life. If you love working with kids there is no better opportunity than at camp,” said Garrett Colgan-Snyder, director of Camp Hawkeye in Moultonborough. “Camp is a great learning environment. At camp we trick them into learning with fun.”
For more information about New Hampshire Camps, visit www.nhcamps.org.
