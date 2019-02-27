LACONIA — Jessica Bailey, certified wetland scientist with Bryan L. Bailey Associates, Inc., d.b.a. Turning Point Land Surveyors and Land Planners, has joined the five-member board of supervisors of the Belknap County Conservation District. Bailey is a volunteer supervisor appointed by the New Hampshire State Conservation Committee.
Bailey holds a bachelor of science degree in forestry and forestry management from the University of New Hampshire, is a New Hampshire Certified Wetland Scientist, is pursuing her certification in soil science, is a licensed land surveyor in training, and brings over 18 years of professional experience in natural resources to help guide BCCD programs and projects. She enjoys all-season outdoor recreation with her children, with a special emphasis on skiing and camping all around New England.
For more information about Belknap County Conservation District, or to learn more about joining the board, email lisa.morin@nh.nacdnet.net, or call Program Coordinator Lisa Morin at 603-527-5880.
