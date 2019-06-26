LACONIA — Charlotte Leavitt, one of the senior volunteers at Central VNA and Hospice, is the Belknap County recipient of the 2019 Joseph D. Vaughan Award, given each year by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Governor Chris Sununu, the state Committee on Aging, and EngAGING NH.
The annual award is presented to one recipient per county, and Leavitt was recognized for her involvement with many agencies in the Lakes Region, her advocacy at every level of government and her track record of creating nonprofit organizations to solve local problems.
In 1998, Leavitt was hired as executive director of the agency then known as Hospice Laconia Area, Inc., which helped to initiate hospice care in Belknap County. It was one of the hospice agencies that eventually became part of what is now Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.
When asked about those early days, Leavitt remembers the “supervolunteers” involved in hospice, working with then-CEO Alida Millham to bring home care and hospice together into one agency to obtain Medicare benefits, making mini-boats and floating them down the river as a fundraiser. Leavitt has been involved in Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice for many years, as a staff member, board member, client, and volunteer.
The agency's annual “Volunteer of the Year” award, the Leavitt/Knight Award, is named for Leavitt and the late Doreen Knight, in honor of their passion for hospice and hospice volunteers.
Lisa Dupuis, Central VNA’s CEO, said, “None of us would be here today without Charlotte. She started our hospice program, and led us through the tough financial times. She is an icon in our community.”
