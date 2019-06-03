HOOKSETT — The New Hampshire Knights of Columbus recognized two student award recipients from the Lakes Region at its April 27 awards banquet in which 10 students received awards in the 23rd annual Student Respect-Life Essay Contest.
Elizabeth Orlowski, 18, of Bristol, a student at Mount Royal Academy, and Reagan O’Neill, 14, of Laconia, a student at Holy Trinity Catholic School, were among the award recipients.
The theme of the essay contest was “What can I do now, and what would I like to do in the future to promote a Culture of Life in our Country?”
The annual contest is open to any New Hampshire student in grades 6-12. Award-winners received $100, an award plaque, opportunity to record the winning essay on New Hampshire Catholic Radio (WICX,102.7), and dinners and recognition at the K of C Awards Banquet.
Details of this year's contest will be available in September, with entries due in December.
